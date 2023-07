GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – A local church is hosting a back-to-school event that supports children with special needs.

Sanctuary of Praise Christian Assembly’s Make You Exceptional Day is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will take place at the church on 5212 Silk Hope Road.

To RSVP, call 912-220-5617.