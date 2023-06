SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia invited Girl Scouts from all over for a special bridging ceremony over the weekend.

The Girl Scouts crossed over the Talmadge Bridge in the Hostess City, home of the Girl Scouts.

Bridging is a physical and symbolic step for the Girl Scouts, celebrating the transition from Daisy to Brownie, Brownie to Junior, Junior to Cadette, Cadette to Senior, Senior to Ambassador or Ambassador to Adult.

Take a look at the photos!