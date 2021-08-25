‘Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education’ organization fundraises to help adults get their GED

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education, Inc. started 12 years ago to help adults who dropped out of high school.

Future Minds founder and educator Zeliona Williams said she saw a need for the program.

“I realized that there was a lot of red tape, and there were a lot of barriers that my students had going on in their lives. So I decided to create my own,” said Williams.

Williams said her program provides a space that allows for individuals to learn comfortably.

“The program is free of charge, so we do not ask a dime out of our students. We only ask that they come in with the mind prepared with the motivation to learn and understanding that this is an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Williams.

She continued, “We take care of their books, their pre-exam as well as the official GED exam.”

On Saturday, the organization is hosting its third annual Little Black Dress cocktail party.

The event will serve as a celebration for all the individuals who graduated from the program.

“Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education are inviting individuals out in the community to come celebrate with us, help fundraise with us here at the Savannah Station where we will be in our little black dress,” Williams said.

The program caters to a range of ages, however, Williams said she has seen a consistent age group over the past year.

“Due to the pandemic, I noticed that there was a large amount of individuals who dropped out of school.,” she said. “Ages between 16 and 18, those individuals are enrolled into the program.”

Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education’s Little Black Dress event is Saturday, Aug. 28. For more information on tickets or tables, click or tap HERE or visit their Facebook page.