Funeral services, candlelight vigil for Chatham Co. Commissioner James Holmes set for this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Funeral services for Chatham County Commissioner James Holmes have been announced.

Holmes, known as “Coach” to many in the community, died on Monday morning after a battle with COVID-19.

Viewing will be held on Friday, Aug. 21 at Adams Funeral Services, located at 510 Stephenson Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 6 pm. to 8 p.m. Viewing will be held via drive-thru.

A private graveside service will follow on Saturday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed via the Adams Funeral Services Facebook page.

Holmes’ loved ones are requesting the community make donations to the Coach James Holmes Scholarship Fund in lieu of flowers.

The scholarship fund is in care of Carver State Bank P.O. Box 2769 Savannah, GA 31402 or 701 MLK Jr. Blvd. Savannah, GA 31404.

To sign the guestbook, visit www.AdamsFuneralServicesInc.com. To send flowers to Holmes’ family or to plant a tree in memory of Holmes, click here.

Ahead of funeral services, there will be a candlelight vigil in Holmes’ honor at Mother Matilda Beasley Park, located at 500 E. Broad Street. The vigil will be held on Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.

Attendees will hear from guest speakers James Green, Paul Mosley, and Omar Shareef.

Guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.