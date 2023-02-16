SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The popular Dancing with the Savannah Stars fundraiser is returning in two months and this year’s class of dancers is already raising money and practicing their moves.

The 15th annual event benefits Brightside Child and Family Advocacy. Each “Savannah Star” is paired with a professional dancer and has a fundraising goal of $15,000. The money will help ensure that every child in foster care in Chatham County has an advocate.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Victory North. The participants will compete for dancing and fundraising trophies.

WSAV sports anchor and reporter, Corey Howard, is one of the contestants. You can check out all of the dancers and find links to support them with donations by clicking here.