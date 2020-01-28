Full Schedule: 2020 Savannah Black Heritage Festival

FILE – Lula Washington Dance Theater from Los Angeles performed at the Johnny Mercer Theater as a part of the 27th annual Savannah Black Heritage Festival. (WSAV)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s time once again for the Savannah Black Heritage Festival (SBHF), now in its 31st year.

SBHF begins on Saturday, Feb. 1 and runs through Sunday, Feb. 23.

Kuntrell Jackson (Savannah Black Heritage Festival)

Presented by Savannah State University and the City of Savannah, the festival brings a variety of performances, exhibits and activities for all ages to celebrate the contributions of African Americans.

One of SBHF’s main goals is to give underserved youth and other citizens who may not otherwise have the opportunity to these special experiences — from lectures to entrepreneurial education and visual art presentations.

The theme of this year’s festival is “Your Story, My Story, Our Stories.”

Kuntrell Jackson, an activist and advocate for criminal justice reform and societal re-entry programs, will be facilitating a conversation focused on youth, the criminal justice system and life on parole as part of SBHF Grand Festival Day on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Check out the complete schedule here. Call 912-358-4309 with any questions.

Any changes with performers, dates, times or locations will be posted at savannahblackheritagefestival.org.