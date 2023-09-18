SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Fans of Harry Potter can take part in a fun event inspired by the beloved book series. “Frogwarts” is an event that immerses guests in STEAM activities, like chemistry, engineering, biology and art.

The Coastal Heritage Society (CHS) will transform the Georgia State Railroad Museum and the neighboring Savannah Children’s Museum for the event that is taking place on Sunday, October 15 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We enjoy hosting this magical event every year for the community so that we can provide a unique way for children to experience the museum while participating in educational activities,” said CHS CEO Nora Lee.

Tickets are $15 for CHS members and $17 for nonmembers. Click here to buy them.

The Coastal Heritage Society manages six treasured historical sites in Chatham County. To learn more, click here.