Friends surprise colleague with drive-by retirement, birthday party

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Even amid the throes of a pandemic and facing a severe weather threat, one group of friends made sure Collette Walsh got the 66th birthday celebration she deserved.

“I wasn’t expecting anything like this!” Walsh told WSAV.com NOW, holding a red velvet cake in one hand and a flower arrangement in the other on Tuesday.

That’s not all she got to celebrate; the soon-to-be retiree will have completed nearly 46 years of service at EmployAbility, where she served adults with developmental disabilities in the Coastal Center for Developmental Services (CCDS).

She was the manager and trainer for specialized assembly, where individuals build wiring harnesses for Gulfstream.

Walsh, known as “Lette” by just about everyone, was set to retire on her birthday, March 31.

“With the coronavirus shutdown, she hasn’t been [in the office] for two weeks since the center is closed,” said Valerie Dixon, who became “fast friends” with Walsh after meeting at work nearly six years ago.

“We wanted to acknowledge her and drive by her house [with a] socially distancing party, and celebrate her retirement and her birthday,” Dixon said.

A small group of friends — a few others canceled due to the rain or illness — parked along a street near Walsh’s home.

They each decorated their vehicles with balloons and “Happy Birthday” or “Happy Retirement” banners.

Dixon called Walsh and told her to come outside.

“She [thought] I was just dropping something off,” Dixon told WSAV.com NOW.

Walsh waited in her driveway as her friends rode up honking their horns for a drive-by retirement/birthday celebration.

The group rolled down their windows to sing happy birthday to Walsh, who was clearly surprised.

“I was hoping for a red velvet cake, and I got that, but I got so much more,” Walsh said as her friends gathered around her while keeping a safe distance.

“Thanks so much for everyone that did this,” she laughed. “And I’m not gonna cry!”

Despite the heavy downpours leading up to the celebration, the rain slackened as the group prepared for the special surprise — and not a drop fell as they spent time with their friend.

“She’s a ball of energy, she is,” said Jean Frost, who has known Walsh “all my life, pretty much.”

Frost says over the years, Walsh has become even more near and dear to her heart.

“She’s been such a good friend to me when my mother passed and over the years,” Frost said. “We love Lette.”