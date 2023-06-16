SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friends of Massie will be presenting the “Traffic is about People, not just Cars” conversation on Wednesday.

Rebecca Fenwick, Jason Combs and Ryan Madson will take part in the discussion moderated by Dr. John R. Bennett. He’s the assistant professor of public administration in the Department of Political Science and Public Affairs at Savannah State University.

Fenwick is the co-owner of Ethos Preservation, a historic preservation consulting company. She advocates for traffic calming around the MLK Boulevard and 37th Street corridor focusing on pedestrian-safe access.

Combs is a consultant, writer and entrepreneur with a master’s degree in city planning and urban design. He’s an active member of the Neighborhood Streets Alliance.

Madson is an urban planner, landscape architect and writer. He’s the former president of the Victorian Neighborhoods Association.

All three are long-time residents of the Savannah area.

The program will begin at 7 p.m. (doors at 6:30 p.m.) at the Massie Heritage Center (207 E Gordon St.).

For more information on the program, call 912-395-5070.