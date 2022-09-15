CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — If your dog needs a rabies vaccine or microchip, you’re in luck.

The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA), Chatham County Animal Services, Chatham County Parks & Recreation, and Renegade Paws Rescue have partnered to offer a free rabies vaccine and microchip clinic next week.

On Sept. 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. the clinic will be held at Tom Triplett Park located at 100 Tom Triplett Rd. in Pooler.

This is event is for dogs only and participants will receive a free collapsible pet bowl.