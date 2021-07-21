Free tickets available for women’s health expo in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Free tickets are available for the third annual SHE Expo happening next month in Statesboro.

The event promises to foster connections among community members and empower women to focus on their own health and wellness.

It’s set for Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Venues at Ogeechee Technical College (20 Joe Kennedy Boulevard).

Organizers say local health organizations and medical professionals will be participating, along with experts in the fitness, beauty and wellness fields.

Prizes will be given away throughout the day, but to be eligible for the grand prize, attendees must pre-register online and check in at the expo.

To find out more about the event and how to reserve a ticket, visit shewomensexpo.com.