LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Liberty County Animal Services will be hosting a free microchipping clinic for residents of the Lowcountry.

According to Liberty County Animal Services, the shelter will be hosting a free microchipping event for community members of the Lowcountry. Participants do not have to live in Liberty County in order to take part in this free event.

The microchip clinic will only be available to dogs and cats. All cats must be contained in a carrier and all dogs must be on a leash in order to participate.

Microchips will be placed on a first come, first serve basis until LCAS runs out of microchips.

The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on August 26. Participants are encouraged to call 912-876-9191 if they have any questions.