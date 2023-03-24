Tax Day falls on April 18 this year. Before you file your taxes, check out these tax breaks you may be missing out on. (Getty)

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Tax season is in full swing and some local organizations are hoping to make this year a little easier.

The Neighborhood Improvement Association and the United Way will be offering free income tax preparation.

There will be two days when you can get your income taxes filed for free in Richmond Hill. The first will be Saturday, March 25 at the Fire Station located at 9964 Ford Ave from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and the second will be Wednesday, March 29 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Wetlands Center located at 500 Cedar Street.

There are a few things you should bring:

Proof of identification (Official photo ID)

Social Security Cards (yours, your spoude, and your dependents)

All W-2’s (plus other income information)

Healthcare forms 1095-A (Marketplace ACA—if applicable)

IPIN#-IRS Identification Number (if applicable)

Forms 1098-T College Tuition Statement or 1098-E Student Loan Interest

Checking & savings account information

The deadline to file your taxes in 2023 is Tuesday, April 18.