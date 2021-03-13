Fort Stewart FMWR hosts day of family fun at Holbrook Pond

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Military families and members of the community enjoyed some fresh air and fun at Holbrook Pond Saturday.

Fort Stewart’s Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation (FMWR) hosted their second open house to showcase all that their Outdoor Recreation Department and celebrate 50 years in operation.

“The idea is to get everybody out of the house, make sure they know what is out there for them to get them outside, especially right now during COVID times,” said Nikko Abrew, the department’s lead recreation assistant.

The event featured animal exhibits from the Center for Wildlife Education and Skidaway Island State Park, with numerous recreation demonstrations from archery to kayaking.

“Bringing the community together is what MWR is all about,” Abrew said. “So today is nothing but solely bringing families and soldiers out here, as well as the local community.”

He says community members are welcome to Holbrook Pond from sun up to sun down — no military ID is needed.

“You guys can come out here, fish, go camping at the campground, as well as kayaking, and use these facilities,” Abrew said, adding, “You name it, you can utilize it.”

Registration is necessary for some features, like the pavilions skeet and trap range, and can be completed at the Outdoor Recreation Department off of Highway 144.