SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Forsyth Farmers’ Market (FFM) will move to Daffin Park on Saturday, March 18 instead of its regular location at Forsyth Park due to the high volume of traffic expected on St. Patrick’s Day Weekend.

The FFM Pop Up Market will also host food trucks such as The Big Cheese, Latin Chicks, and Bow Tie BBQ with others to be announced.

Daffin Park is located at 1 Waring Drive in Savannah. FFM will be in place during its regular hours from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I am ecstatic about the opportunity to showcase our market in another great area of the city. While I love Forsyth Park, I see this as an opportunity to engage, educate, and cultivate new relationships with those we may not see on any other Saturday. So, I invite all to come out and join us.” stated Deidre Grim, Ph.D., executive director of FFM.