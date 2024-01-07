SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Forsyth Farmers’ Market hosted its Farmsgiving Gullah Geechee brunch on Sunday afternoon, benefitting local farmers.

For the Forsyth Farmers’ Market, the first Sunday of the year involved a traditional brunch with a twist.

Executive director of Forsyth Farmers’ Market, Deidre Grim told News 3 that twist is a part of who she is.

“Traditionally, Farmsgivings have been held by patrons of the market,” Grims said. “What they would do is have a sit-down meal, a chili with friends, and all of the funds and proceeds will go back to the market. We had wonderful board members that said, ‘Well, how about we host our own?’”

The brunch drew in around 30 people.

Food network chef, Gina Capers Willis, prepared each dish using fresh produce from the Forsyth Farmers’ Market.

“It’s really a paid homage to Gullah Geechee culture,” Grims said. “So, when you think about soul food, you think about multiple different layers of food.”

She went on to say, “Our meals are heavily centered around rice and grits. so of course, it’s fitting to have fush – not fish – but fush and grits.”

Grim told News 3 that when bringing people together to try cultured dishes, the goal is to bring back community.

“To see that over 30 people saw fit to learn more about the way that I was raised, our food ways, the way we talk, our history, it’s beautiful. my heart.”

To keep up with upcoming Farmsgivings and events, visit here.