LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The leader of one the Coastal Empire’s largest non-profit organizations will be using her smarts to help grow Liberty County.

CEO Brynn Grant is leaving The United Way, named the new CEO of economic development in Liberty County.

She says she’s focused on improving the quality of life for the people there.

“Strong regional partnerships are an important part of the economic development equation,” said Grant. “Those relationships support and create collaboration that is more important now more than ever in the history of our region.”

Grant grew up in Liberty County and says her experience leading a large organization will help her grow business in her home.

“Years ago social issues could be easily separated from business issues but they are clearly, inextricably linked,” said Grant.

Having a strong workforce is part of strong growth, according to Grant. She says in order to achieve those goals you have to focus on what’s important to families.

“Quality affordable childcare, ready and resilient workforce, safe and stable housing, financial skills for success, all of that is absolutely critical to successful economic development,” explained Grant.

In addition to working with The United Way, Grant has 20 years of experience with the Savannah Economic Development Authority. With those qualifications, the Liberty Development Authority’s chairman says she’s a perfect candidate for the rapidly developing county.

“Because of the Hyundai plant the ripple effect has been unbelievable,” said State Representative Al Williams the newly appointed Chairman of Liberty Development Authority. “Moving forward we have some challenges we have to overcome, but Brynn’s up for the job.”

Grant will take over her new position on April 1. There is no word on an interim or new leader for the non-profit.

She promises to continue giving, advocating and volunteering with United Way.