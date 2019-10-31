Former Globetrotter, Gator Rivers, speaks at Hinesville anti-bullying rally

HINESVILLE, Ga (WSAV) – On Saturday, The Annual Anti-Bullying Rally hosted by Save our Next Generation (SONG) took place in Hinesville.

The free event was held at the Liberty County Recreation Center with a special guest. Former Harlem Globetrotter, Gator Rivers spoke at the event and taught the children some tricks.

SONG was created in 2017 to raise awareness of bullying. Organizers say last weekend’s event and the entire organization are important for children across the county.

“I felt an overwhelming need to just try and do something to bring our communities together, and that’s how SONG, Save Our Next Generation, came about,” organizer Lisa Brown said.

This was the event’s third year in Liberty County.

