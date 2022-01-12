Former ‘AGT’ winner performs for Lowcountry special needs group

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – He’s a former “America’s Got Talent” winner who brought music and much more to a local special needs organization.

Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. stopped by Pockets Full of Sunshine on Hilton Head Island to perform with local musician Dave Carroll.

The group’s members lived up to their nickname, the “Rays,” bringing energy to the room as Murphy and Carroll performed.

Murphy, who won “AGT” in 2011, hit the stage at the Hilton Head Ballroom for a special event Tuesday night thanks to Hilton Head BMW. He is also performing with members of the Temptations and Platters at a benefit for the Beaufort Boys and Girls Club later this week.

He said the standards from Sinatra and Dean Martin are “blue sky puffy cloud music,” and this organization fits right in with that.

“People like the Rays are blue sky puffy cloud people,” said Murphy. “I love being a part of that. I love being a part of something so positive.”

Murphy himself says he loves to give back by performing unannounced shows at nursing homes in cities he travels to. It is part of his history of service.

“As a young man of 22-23, I worked at a place like this in Detroit, Michigan, where I had to oversee special needs people,” he remembered. “I got really close and they became deep-rooted in my heart.

“So to be here is a flashback and a wonderful thing.”

If you would like to learn more about the music and the organization, just go to pocketsfullofsun.org.

Find out more about Murphy at landaumurphyjr.com.