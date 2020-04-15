Food giveaway for unemployed Savannah hospitality & tourism workers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia announced they are helping host a drive thru emergency food distribution event focused on those in the tourism and hospitality industries who have been displaced amid the COVID-19 health crisis.

The event takes place on Thursday, April 16th on River Street at 9 am, while supplies last.

Second Harvest says strict precautionary measures will be taken to keep staff and the public safe during the distribution.

Food recipients must remain in their vehicle and have space cleared in the trunk for crews to load a box of non-perishable food, produce and protein into their vehicle.

Only one box per vehicle will be provided.

Second Harvest partnered with the City of Savannah Tourism Leadership Council and the Savannah Chamber of Commerce to host the distribution event.

According to The Tourism Leadership Council, Savannah’s lodging occupancy has dropped to an all-time low of 5-10% and more than 50% of the restaurants have temporarily closed or laid off employees.

If you would like to help, donations can be made online at helpendhunger.org.