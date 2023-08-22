GARDEN CITY, Ga (WSAV)- National Senior Citizen Day was on Monday, and some local non-profits marked the occasion with a drive-through food giveaway in Garden City.

Sister to Sister Facts incorporated partnered with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to support the senior citizen community.

Seniors were invited to receive free meat, poultry, produce, and dry food.

Along with the food giveaway, there was help available for registering to vote.

The non-profits felt the food giveaway was necessary for the community.

“Grocery bills are increasing, but our income has not risen to that level yet,” said Donna Williams, Exec. Director of Sister-to-Sister Facts. “Those who are underserved need help, our senior citizens for sure, they are on a fixed income.”

The next pop-up food giveaway is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 2010 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.