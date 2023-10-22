RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV)- It’s the 24th annual Ogeechee Seafood Festival, a Richmond Hill classic, attracting hundreds of people this weekend.

WSAV spoke with Summer Beal, CEO of Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce, to find out the hot topics.



“We’ve got a food pavilion full of foods,” Beal said. “Seafood, Kona Ice, we’ve got cotton candy out here, and we’ve got the Boy Scouts out here doing peach cobbler.”

So, it’s fair to say food is the main attraction. From peach cobbler to crawfish, there are 33 food vendors to choose from.

Heath Meguiar, with Tio’s Tacos, says their food has been a hit so far. Plus, money raised will help local kids.

“I have a niece with a neuromuscular disease, SMA,” Meguiar said. “All the money goes towards families around Christmas, research, and funding.”

They also won an award for “Best Decorated Booth”.

K&C Catering, a family-oriented and owned business, got first place in the seafood taste-testing category. This is not their first rodeo winning first place with their special dish, crab soup.



“We noticed everyone was making gumbos and crab soup,” Connie Lynn Watson, Co-owner said. “So, one day my husband decided to just go ahead and create his crab soup. That came out in 2012 as we won the People’s Choice Award. Then we continued the crab soup.”

The crab soup has led them to three wins at the Ogeechee Seafood Festival, including this year. She goes on to say the Ogeechee Seafood Festival benefits her family business.



“Later on, I’ll say in the next hour or two, I’ll have a line,” Watson said. “I have people who will stand in the line for two to three hours just to get to our food.



With Sunday, Oct. 22 being the last day, Watson encourages people to come out and get their hands on seafood and enjoy.

