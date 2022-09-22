SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning.

The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by the Oglethorpe Mall and Macy’s.

America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia asks the families to remain in their cars and have a space cleared in their trunks so volunteers can load the boxes in there.

To donate, click or tap here.