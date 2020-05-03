5 local students receive Women’s Association of Hilton Head Youth Community Service Award

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Five local students have been selected as the 2020 Women’s Association of Hilton Head Island Youth Community Service Award Program recipients.

WAHHI recognized five high school students for their community service by awarding them each with $1,000. The organization says that each student was recommended by people who have taught, mentored or interacted with them. Every recipient has balanced academic achievement, participation in school clubs and sports, and community service.

Below are the 2020 Youth Community Service recipients:

Logan Bedenbaugh-Hilton Head High School

Kierstin Clark-Hilton Head Preparatory High School

Madison Frank-Hilton Head Preparatory High School

Laura Huggins-Hilton Head High School

Anna Sulek-Hilton Head Preparatory High School

The award began in 1980 and has recognized over 100 students and awarded thousands of dollars.