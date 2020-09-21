First Responder Appreciation Event set for Friday at Daffin Park

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

file photo

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Harris Lowry Mantion LLP is hosting the 7th Annual First Responder Appreciation Event at Daffin Park this week.

Local paramedics, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical responders can pick up a free, hot lunch at Daffin Park on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday is Chatham County’s official First Responder Appreciation Day.

The event will be catered by Castaways Chef Kirk Blaine. Blaine will be serving free to-go pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, drinks and sides.

There will also be a “cheer line” to welcome first responders as well as free “swag bags” with event T-shirts, face masks and more donated by local businesses.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories