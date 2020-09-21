First Responder Appreciation Event set for Friday at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Harris Lowry Mantion LLP is hosting the 7th Annual First Responder Appreciation Event at Daffin Park this week.

Local paramedics, firefighters, police officers and emergency medical responders can pick up a free, hot lunch at Daffin Park on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday is Chatham County’s official First Responder Appreciation Day.

The event will be catered by Castaways Chef Kirk Blaine. Blaine will be serving free to-go pulled pork sandwiches, hamburgers, drinks and sides.

There will also be a “cheer line” to welcome first responders as well as free “swag bags” with event T-shirts, face masks and more donated by local businesses.