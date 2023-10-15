SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — An awareness walk and 5k benefitting a local foundation drew in hundreds to Guyton Saturday morning.

Saturday marked the first annual ‘Soul to Sole Breast Cancer Awareness Walk and 5k’, attracting around 200 people.

“October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month,” Dr. Fran Witt, Chief Executive Officer of the Effingham Health System. “We’re just so excited that so many survivors as well as people in the community came out to support this event.”

Libby Le Tourneau, the 5k participant and first place winner, told News 3 she runs often as a hobby. However, this event is more than just another run for her.

“My neighbor Denise, she’s a breast cancer survivor,” Le Tourneau. “I wanted to be here to support her. She’s like my best friend but also, she’s like a sister and the mother to my 2 children. I’ve known her for 16 years now. Also, for a friend of mine who passed last October from breast cancer”.

She said because of this, she is aware of what signs to look for and how to catch it early. She shared some advice with us.

“Just remember to self-exam and look for resources”, Le Tourneau. “I know there’s a lot out there such as mobile mammograms and hospitals that can help out. Even men need it”.

Money raised benefits the Effingham Health System Foundation.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues, Dr. Witt encourages women to pay attention to their bodies.

“I encourage women to get their mammy and to make sure they do their annual mammogram,” Dr. Witt said. “Also, pay attention to your body. I said this at a lunch-n-learn earlier this week: ‘If it doesn’t feel right, most of the time it’s not right.’ So, please pay attention to your body.”