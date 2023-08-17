SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — One of the oldest and most historic churches in the downtown area is preparing to upgrade its building in an electrifying way.

First African Baptist Church has one of the oldest continuous African American congregations in North America and now it will be the first Black church in Savannah to have electric vehicle charging stations.

“It all belongs to God. [He] has given us dominion over the earth but he has not given us ownership of so we have to do our part to make sure that we preserve keep and do what we can to help those who are a part of this word as well, ” Thurmond N. Tillman, Pastor First African Baptist Church.

First African Baptist is partnering with Green the Church to install electric vehicle charging stations for all downtown patrons to use.

“Their goal is to not only bring clean and renewable energy, but their goal is to ensure the education of the African American community on how we can continue to help and avoid climate change as well,” Minister Derrek Curry.

First Baptist will also be helping the city after they switched their fleet to electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions and improve air quality in Savannah.

“Through the fast-charging stations, we will be able to help them to continue their clean energy quest as well so it’s not just a partnership for First African it’s a partnership to bring First African into the forefront of what the community is actually doing,” Minister Derrek Curry.

Minister Curry says they are proud to be the first church to embark on the renewable energy journey.

“Leading the charge means so much more because now our children and our schools will be able to say wow that church was able to bring electric charging stations and they were using electric energy,” Minister Derrek Curry.

Project details are still being discussed but First Baptist hopes to start as soon as possible.