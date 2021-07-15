Fire department, Beaufort Water Festival partner to benefit child burn patients

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Lowcountry firefighters are teaming up with the Beaufort Water Festival to recycle and give back to young burn patients at the same time.

Throughout the festival, which runs this Friday through the following Sunday, attendees are encouraged to bring their empty aluminum cans to a designated station at the Waterfront Park.

Those cans will benefit Camp “Can” Do, designed just for burned children at Camp St. Christopher on Seabrook Island in Charleston.

Donors will also get a free ticket to use for their next beverage.

The Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department will take the cans to the recycling scrap yard and donate the funds raised to the MUSC Children’s Hospital Burned Children’s Fund.

“We are so thankful for this partnership,” said Assistant Chief and President of the Burned Children’s Fund Ross Vezin.

He said it costs about $500 to send one child to camp each year.

“By having this partnership with the Beaufort Water Festival, we are hoping to be able to send at least two children to camp next year,” Vezin added.