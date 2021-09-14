Final Bluffton Artisan Market of summer to feature adoptable dogs, blood drive

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – If you haven’t made it out to the Bluffton Artisan Market this season, don’t miss Saturday’s event.

The final market of the summer will feature local artists, live music, adoptable pets and a blood drive, too.

“The Bluffton Artisan Market was created as a platform to bring makers and the community together. The positive response has been overwhelming!” stated Katie Silva, founder of Lowcountry Made, the organization sponsoring the events. “Our community is so supportive of each other and it’s been exciting to see these creative businesses thrive.”

Lowcountry Made is teaming up with Renegade Paws Rescue for a special adoption event. The organization will be bringing in some dogs looking for their forever homes.

The Blood Connection will be offering a $20 gift card to each donor. Organizers say all blood donations at the market will be going to local health facilities.

Food trucks Gmas on Ice and The Southern Peel will be available if you need to grab a bite.

Stop by Martin Family Park (68 Boundary St.) between noon and 5 p.m. to visit the following artisans:

BP Carbon

Sun Dog Pet Products

7th & Palm, Cottonwood Soap Co.

Mystic Mates Pillows

Sativa Health Products

Preservation Tree Art

Odd Birds Café

Egan and Ella

Palmetto Kettle Corn

Little Fish Boateak

Eagle Creations, Moonlight Crow Creations

Southern Botanica

Fabula Collective

Oak & Octane

Finch Sign & Design

Bluffton Candles

Fire and Pine

Meg’s Sweet Treats

HK Steel Art

Marsh View Candles and Gifts

The Artsy Girl

Kara Artman Art

Lowcountry Livin’

Mosaic Garden SoapWorks

Laughing Tansy

Barbs Boards

A & E Hot Cocoa Bombs & Treats

Lite Foot Company

Crafted with a Purpose

To learn more about Lowcountry Made and discover local makers, visit lcmade.com.