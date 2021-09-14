Final Bluffton Artisan Market of summer to feature adoptable dogs, blood drive

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – If you haven’t made it out to the Bluffton Artisan Market this season, don’t miss Saturday’s event.
The final market of the summer will feature local artists, live music, adoptable pets and a blood drive, too.
“The Bluffton Artisan Market was created as a platform to bring makers and the community together. The positive response has been overwhelming!” stated Katie Silva, founder of Lowcountry Made, the organization sponsoring the events. “Our community is so supportive of each other and it’s been exciting to see these creative businesses thrive.”
Lowcountry Made is teaming up with Renegade Paws Rescue for a special adoption event. The organization will be bringing in some dogs looking for their forever homes.
The Blood Connection will be offering a $20 gift card to each donor. Organizers say all blood donations at the market will be going to local health facilities.
Food trucks Gmas on Ice and The Southern Peel will be available if you need to grab a bite.
Stop by Martin Family Park (68 Boundary St.) between noon and 5 p.m. to visit the following artisans:
- BP Carbon
- Sun Dog Pet Products
- 7th & Palm, Cottonwood Soap Co.
- Mystic Mates Pillows
- Sativa Health Products
- Preservation Tree Art
- Odd Birds Café
- Egan and Ella
- Palmetto Kettle Corn
- Little Fish Boateak
- Eagle Creations, Moonlight Crow Creations
- Southern Botanica
- Fabula Collective
- Oak & Octane
- Finch Sign & Design
- Bluffton Candles
- Fire and Pine
- Meg’s Sweet Treats
- HK Steel Art
- Marsh View Candles and Gifts
- The Artsy Girl
- Kara Artman Art
- Lowcountry Livin’
- Mosaic Garden SoapWorks
- Laughing Tansy
- Barbs Boards
- A & E Hot Cocoa Bombs & Treats
- Lite Foot Company
- Crafted with a Purpose
To learn more about Lowcountry Made and discover local makers, visit lcmade.com.