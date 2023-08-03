POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — A family-friendly cultural event is coming to the Pooler area this weekend!

If you love Latin food, music or just want to learn more about the culture — Tom Triplett Park in Pooler is the place to be on Sunday.

Event organizer Ammie Dover told News 3, “Events like fiesta at the park and the partnership between Chatham County Parks and Recreation and the Latina is so incredibly important because the more we know, the more we understand about each other, the more inclusive and tolerant the community becomes and guess what there’s a lot to be celebrated.

It’s celebrating all the beauty, the color, the flavor, and the diversity within the county, specifically within the Hispanic community”.

Family-friendly activities like free salsa lessons, food trucks and opportunities for children to read stories in Spanish are just a few of the activities. Activities they hope aren’t interrupted by the weather.

Organizers tell me they are making sure they don’t have a repeat of what happened at lake mayor last weekend when several children became sick from the heat.

Tony Murphy, Deputy Director of Chatham County Parks and Rec Services Tony Murphy explained, “We have taken the liberties and painstaking course to make sure that we have multiple cooling stations, cooling tents along the route in any event. We have ordered 6000 bottles of water to make sure people stay hydrated. We will have emt and emergency response personnel onsite as well and we will also have things like cooling towers. We will give them an ice water towel so you’ll be able to stay cool, and stay until the end of the event”.

The goal of the event is to bridge communities together and establish new friendships and opportunities for everyone.

CEO of Agenda Latina Lisette Riccelli said, “For me, it’s more than a recreational event is a connection event. It’s an event that connects my community with the rest of the community. We want to show all the beautiful things that we have in our culture and expand the happiness and the color food that is part of our culture and I am so proud to be a part of this.”

Fiesta in the Park is a multi-cultural, family-friendly celebration, and it’s free to the public.