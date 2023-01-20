SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Every third Saturday of the month, Feed the Hungry will be giving away 40-pound boxes of groceries to the community.

Feed Our City kicks off this Saturday at noon at the Empowerment Center (4704 Augusta Road, Garden City).

Members of the community can drive through to receive their free box of food.

The effort is expected to benefit 500 to 1,000 residents.

Feed the Hungry will also be taking a bus into the community to connect with those who do not have computers or Wi-Fi access. The bus will give people a chance to apply for jobs, take classes and explore other resources.

For more information on Feed Our City, call 912-436-7380 or visit savannahfeedthehungry.com.