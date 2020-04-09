Feed the Hungry to host another meal giveaway in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Hungry is set to distribute over 2,000 hot meals on Saturday.

The organization decided to host another Feed the City event after the “overflowing amount of people” that came out a couple of weekends ago.

This weekend’s event will be held in Garden City at noon at the Empowerment Center (4704 Augusta Road).

Participants will receive “food from your trunk to the table,” in an effort to adhere to social distancing rules.

Feed the Hungry is reaching out to area businesses that want to participate in donating goods and services. For more information contact 912-436-7380.