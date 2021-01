SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah’s Feed the Hungry prepares to give gas away to families in need.

The local organization plans to use the new giveaway as a replacement for their annual Feed the Hungry dinner honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The free gas giveaway takes place on January 18th at the Lucky’s Shell gas station on Abercorn street.

Organizers say people should arrive by 9:00 a.m.

For more information about the event call 912-436-7380.