Feed the Hungry hosts 11th annual MLK Drum Majors Awards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Several people were honored Saturday night for embodying the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Feed the Hungry hosted its 11th annual MLK Drum Major Awards at Memorial Stadium. Twelve honorees were recognized for standing up for human and civil right in their professional and personal lives.

The MLK Drum Major Awards are known informally as the “People’s Choice Awards” because recipients are nominated by the people.

Organizers say the ceremony was a chance to spread some good news in tense times.

“John Lewis said good trouble, but I say good news,” Rep. Carl Gilliard said. “We need the good news now to recognize people and encourage them, especially in an environment like this, and tonight.”

This year’s honorees included an area mayor, a sheriff, a county commissioner, a veteran and everyday citizens.