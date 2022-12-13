SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Feed The Hungry is preparing to host its 14th annual Christmas Holiday dinner.

The big event will take place on Dec. 19 at 4 p.m. at the Enmarket Arena. The event will not only feature a delicious dinner, but a farmers market and a chicken giveaway.

Opportunities for training, careers and education will be available through the Goodwill Empowerment Zone. The YMCA Healthy Living Zone will also offer Zumba, health screenings, how-to-cook healthy demonstrations and services provided to help live a healthier life.

COVID vaccinations will also be offered through a partnership with Berean Christian Church and Core. Each participant will receive $100.

There will be performances by Savannah native and national recording artist Mary Davis of the “S.O.S.” Band, Jimmy “Lord” Brown from “Brick” and Curtis “Ola Ola Ay” Reynolds.

Feed The Hungry is still accepting donations of new or unwrapped toys or monetary donations for ages toddler to 14 with an emphasis on 11 to 14 year old girl and boys. Donations are being accepted at the Empowerment Center located at 4704 Augusta Road in Garden City Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or here.