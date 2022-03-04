SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In honor of poverty relief month this March, Savannah’s Feed the Hungry is hosting a series of events over the weekend to support community members in need.

The organization is kicking things off Friday with a hiring event where Feed the Hungry will help roughly 80 people get jobs at either the EnMarket Arena or the Savannah Civic Center.



According to Georgia State Representative, Carl Gilliard, the organization’s theme this year is all about empowerment. He says this event is just one of the ways Feed the Hungry is empowering community members this weekend.



On Saturday they’ll be doing a food giveaway. Items will come with pamphlets providing instructions and information on technical programs designed to help people get back to school and to gain skills that will help them land a job.



“On Saturday, we kick-off our Empowerment bags, these are not just bags of Purdue products and produce, but it also has information on how you can go back to school at Savannah Tech, St. ( ) University, programs dealing with licensing for insurance which we offer all those programs at the empowerment center,” says Rep. Gilliard.

The hiring event will take place Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 pm.



The Empowerment Bag Giveaway event begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, followed by the Rentability and Sustainability housing assistance event at 11:00 a.m. The Georgia Rental Assistance seminar takes place at the same time on Saturday.

All of the events will take place at the empowerment center at 4704 Augusta Rd. in Garden City.

Feed the Hungry will also be offering free gas giveaways soon.

For more information on the organizations upcoming events and opportunities CLICK HERE.