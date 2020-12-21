Feed the Hungry accepting donations ahead of Christmas dinner

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Hungry is gearing up for its 12th annual Christmas dinner on Wednesday in Savannah.

Happening at 3 p.m. at the Windsor Forest Community Center (308 Briarcliff Cir.), the event will offer to-go food and toys. The Infallible Funk Band, Romeo Dance Line and Matthew Drumline Academy will also be performing as the community stops by.

Feed the Hungry is still accepting toy donations through Wednesday from 10 to 3 p.m. each day at the Empowerment Center (4704 Augusta Road in Garden City).

The organization, founded by Rep. Carl Gilliard of District 162, has been serving the community for more than a decade.

Known as “the largest sit-down dinner in Savannah,” Feed the Hungry has adapted during the pandemic to bring local residents meals on Thanksgiving and now, Christmas.

To make a donation, call 912-436-7380 or visit the Feed the Hungry website.