SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Feed the Hungry has been feeding people in need since the organization was born in 2009.

Tuesday night, thousands of people walked into the doors of the John S. Delaware Center here in Savannah to receive resources and food to put on their tables this Thanksgiving.

State Representative Carl Gilliard, founder of Feed the Hungry, says thousands of turkeys, 7,000 pounds of chicken, and tables full of produce were provided to those in need.

This cause is important to him, since he has experience of tough times.

“I’ve been there. I’ve been there 15 years ago when my family had to sit at someone else’s table,” Gilliard says. “So, it is the working poor. We want everybody to know… there is nothing to be ashamed about. This is an opportunity for us to help you and to give you a hand up instead of a handout.”

Resources were also available to get people access to jobs, higher education, health screenings, and housing opportunities.

Feed the Hungry is supported by donations and powered by community volunteers. Click here to learn more.