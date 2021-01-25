Feed the Boro to host food drop for families in need

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Boro is set to host another food drop this weekend for up to 1,000 local families in need due to COVID-19.

Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, the organization will be giving away food in a drive-thru at Statesboro High School. The giveaway will continue until noon or when supplies are gone.

Drivers are asked to line up to receive food at the back of the school on Fleming Drive with trunks open.

Thanks to their partners at Second Harvest and the City of Statesboro, Feed the Boro says this giveaway will feed up to 1,000 families of four for one week.

This is the third emergency food drop during the pandemic, and Feed the Boro isn’t done yet. Two more events are planned for Feb. 20 and March 27, with CARES Act funds provided by the city.

Visit Feed the Boro’s website to get involved with the organization or to donate.