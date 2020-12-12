Feed the Boro hosts free food giveaway for 1,000 families

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV)—Feed the Boro (FTB) coordinated an emergency food drop off at Statesboro High School Saturday to provide families struggling with food insecurity in Bulloch County.

Volunteers distributed two tractor-trailer loads of food, enough to feed 1,000 families of four for one week.

“This will help get them through the Christmas holidays,” Feed the Boro committee member Mary Poe said. “The need is increased this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused many Bulloch County residents to remain out of work.”

Nearly 7,000 children in Bulloch County depend on schools to provide them food. With a two-week holiday vacation ahead, many will go without.

FTB partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank to host the food giveaway.

“There is no way we could consider taking on a second massive food drop without the incredible generosity of our community in the form of monetary contributions and unselfishly volunteering their time,” FTB Chair Don Poe said.

“I am overwhelmed by the need,” he added. “My heart was touched by the gratitude of the recipients of food on Thanksgiving.”

If you’d like to sponsor a meal for an individual or family, visit the Feed the Boro website to make a donation. Fifteen dollars will feed a family of three, and $25 will help feed a family of five.