STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Feed the Boro is hosting their September food drop event on Saturday, September 17, starting at 8 a.m. The event will be at the Statesboro High School on Lee Hill Boulevard.

Feed the Boro will be providing enough food to feed 1,000 families for one week. They are doing this in partnership with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Over the past two years, Feed the Boro has distributed over one million meals to the local community since they started the food drops in 2020.

Anyone who lives in Bulloch County can participate in the event, though residents are encourage to arrive early so that they can get a place in line.