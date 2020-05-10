Fashion designer donates masks to local moms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah fashion designer is giving back to her community, and on Mother’s Day, decided to focus on the incredible women we call ‘moms.’

Danietté Thomas, a local custom fashion designer, is shifting her focus from the custom gowns she normally makes and focusing her time and attention on making masks—maintaining her goal she defines as a desire to “keep people safe and make them feel empowered.”

“This is not the first time that she’s been passing out and delivering masks to people in need, but it’s just a blessing. It’s a blessing to know people are still being thought of even when it seems that everyone’s hoarding. Hoarding toilet paper, hoarding food, hoarding their resources, and when you have somebody still giving back to the community it’s such a blessing,” Stephanie Cummings the First Lady of St. Luke’s Baptist Church responded, when asked about her friend.

Thomas donated handmade masks to mothers at St. Luke’s Baptist Church on Sunday, and to some of the community members she said she’s seen living on the street.

“Where do they go if they’re sick or they think that they’re exhibiting symptoms and they don’t have a mask or they don’t have resources to get a mask. Even if that mask doesn’t have an N95 filter in it, just two sheets of fabric over your face at the end of the day is better than nothing,” Thomas said.

As a mother of three, Cummings said being a mom can be hard, but she said no one should ever have to experience juggling motherhood and not having a roof over their head.

“If there’s a mom in the community right now that doesn’t have support, I would just let you know that even when you feel alone, god is still with you. Sometimes you feel you’re not qualified, but just being a mom lets you know that no matter what, there’s going to be somebody that loves you,” Cummings stated.

“And it’s important that every single mom out there knows, not just in Savannah, not just in Georgia, not in just the United States, but the whole world; keep going moms and we love you,” Thomas added.

The designer is also making masks in bulk for businesses, hospitals and other organizations. Click HERE to view her website or call (912) 421-8533.

Cummings said the St Luke’s Baptist Church has been under renovations for the first time since congregation members started offering services over 50 years ago. The congregation is planning to host a building reveal for community members.