Farm Truck 912 bringing local fruits, veggies to Hostess City Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In response to Diabetes Awareness Month, the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) says it’s bringing the mobile version of the Forsyth Farmers’ Market to the Hostess City Monday.

The partnership between CAT, Healthy Savannah and Forsyth’s Farmers’ Market have will bring local seasonal fruits and veggies through the Farm Truck 912.

FT912 will sit at the Joe Murray Rivers, Jr. Intermodal Transit Center from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Healthy Savannah will also provide information on balanced diets and physical activity.