Family Promise to launch transitional housing program, renovating 2 homes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Family Promise of the Coastal Empire is launching a transitional housing program in Savannah.

The organization has partnered with the City of Savannah, Chatham County/City of Savannah Land Bank Authority and Community Housing Services Agency to provide short-term, independent housing units for families who are ready to live on their own.

“Individuals who have graduated from our emergency shelter program, those families have the opportunity to transition into our transitional homes and stay here for up to 12 months,” Katrina Bostick, Executive Director of Family Promise said.

The organization acquired two abandoned, single-family homes on Cumming Street that are currently being renovated for families to move into.

“To be able to give them additional time to really build a strong foundation for their families, in our opinion, gives them the chance to be more successful,” Bostick said.

The goal of the program is to make sure even those families with limited resources are taken care of and given the support they need for lasting stability.

“For those that have resources, we still want to be able to provide any type of services to them to one, keep that family unit housed, but for those that are in dire need, we want to make sure every child has a home,” Bostick said.

Both homes are set to be completed and move-in ready by the end of February 2021.

Family Promise is looking for support from the community for this initiative in the shape of volunteer workers or donations. To help, click here.