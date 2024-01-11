BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Family Promise of Beaufort County is celebrating the start of the year with an evening of music with a purpose.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the organization is hosting its “Every Child Will Have a Home” event featuring the Evolution Big Band and soloist Penney Lynn Smith.

The event will benefit their mission of serving homeless children in Beaufort and Jasper counties.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music begins at 7 p.m. at Saint Gregory the Great Catholic Church’s Parish Life Center (31 Saint Gregory Drive, Bluffton).

Family Promise will offer desserts and non-alcoholic drinks for purchase, though attendees are welcome to BYOB.

“At only $40 per person, together, we can make a real impact and transform the lives of children in need,” the organization wrote.

Visit this link for more information or to purchase tickets.