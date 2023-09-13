SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Family Promise of Beaufort County works to serve families with children who have become homeless by providing temporary housing solutions as well as assistance in securing a stable job.

Since its foundation, Family Promise has helped over 900 families with over 90% of those assisted finding permanent housing within a year. Executive Director Tamika Blake, tells us that its unique focus on families with children sets the nonprofit aside from what many typically consider a homeless shelter.

News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw sits down with Blake to discuss the impact of the organization as well as talk about Family Promise’s upcoming event: Dine, Dance and Donate which will include tasty southern food and lively local artists.

VIP guests will be asked to arrive at 5:00 p.m. and General guests can arrive at 6:00 p.m. The event will take place in the Hampton Hall Clubhouse located at 170 Hampton Hall Blvd., Bluffton, S.C.

Purchase tickets by clicking or tapping here.