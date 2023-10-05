BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Family Promise of Beaufort County held a fundraising event today called Dine, Dance & Donate to raise funds to support homeless families in Beaufort and Jasper counties so that “every child has a home.”

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw hosted the event tonight and captured several amazing moments during this meaningful event:

Family Promise of Beaufort County’s mission is to provide temporary shelter, family stability and permanent housing solutions for homeless families with children by mobilizing resources from interfaith and secular communities. Tonight, dozens of people came together to do just that.

Check out some of these moves:

One of the most powerful moments from the night came from the testimony of Lalie Greenwood. Greenwood was able to escape homelessness with her family through the support of Family Promise. Greenwood, a mother of four and Detroit native who regularly sings in the Bluffton area, has not only served in the United States Navy but has also been a substitute teacher after her military career:

She also delivered an incredible performance with her guitarist, Todd:

Click here to support Family Promise of Beaufort County. Learn more about the people they have served by clicking or tapping here.