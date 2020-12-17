Local family inspires hope with decked-out Christmas light display

WILMINGTON ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – A local family creates magic every year around Christmas with what others describe as a dazzling light display.

Carole Edge said it all started with her putting out a single strand of lights on her porch. Fast forward 12 years, the family’s home is decked out in thousands of LED lights and every Christmas character you can imagine.

The festive fairytale is straight out of Santa’s workshop, but it’s the impact on the community that motivates the Edge family to keep adding.

“It made so many people happy. [We started out] with just a little bit and he was like ‘oh, well let’s try this,’ and he got way into it,” Edge said. “We have children that live in neighborhoods around here that are now teenagers, and they go by every night with their parents. That was their way to get them to go to bed, so watching them grow up has been pretty incredible.”

The family uses their lights to not only lift people’s spirits but to help families overwhelmed by medical bills.

“Usually we do a big fundraiser. One was for my niece who needed a double transplant,” Edge explained. “This year with the COVID, we won’t be able to do that but we always give back to organizations.”

Carole and her husband, Edward, budget every year for the display that takes six weeks to build.

“We did debate if we were going to do it or not and then we both agreed — the best thing to do is this. At least it can bring some joy and happiness to somebody who may have lost their job during COVID or if they’re struggling during COVID, and it makes the kids happy,” Edge added.

The family said they hope the lights will bring peace and comfort in what’s been a difficult year for many families.

“I think everybody needed to get away. And when you’re here, you’re seeing the lights and you’re hearing the sounds, it’s about Christmas,” Edge said, “and it’s about happiness, and all coming as one, encouraging others to take the time to make each other’s lives just a little brighter.”

The display is lit up every night 116 North Sheftall Circle on Wilmington Island.