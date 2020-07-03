Family fun for Fourth of July

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Looking for some family fun this Fourth of July weekend?

A few safe, socially distant events are happening in Savannah and surrounding areas.

Revolutionary War history

The Coastal Heritage Society is hosting “A Family Fourth” at Old Fort Jackson, featuring many Revolutionary War-themed activities.

Programming will focus on Savannah’s Revolutionary War history, featuring cannon firing programs, musket firing demonstrations and readings of historic documents.

“We’re thrilled to offer a safe way for families to enjoy the holiday weekend,” said Emily Beck, Director of Interpretation for Coastal Heritage Society. “We hope locals and tourists alike will join us to celebrate and learn about the people and places that make up our city’s unique role in the American Revolution.”

All “A Family Fourth” activities are included in the price of Old Fort Jackson museum admission and are free for Coastal Heritage Society members.

Visit here to learn more about Old Fort Jackson, Georgia’s oldest brick fort.

Sara Zoe Budnik (courtesy American Traditions Vocal Competition)

Outdoor performance

If you are heading downtown on Saturday, stop by Calhoun Square at noon.

From a balcony, located at 426 Abercorn St., American Traditions Vocal Competition 2020 semifinalist Sara Zoe Budnik will perform a free concert open to the community.

The event is part of the competition’s “Giving Back to Savannah” initiative. Follow the organization’s Facebook page to get notified about future events.

Virtual fireworks display

Marne Independence Day is not open to the public, but Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield will be streaming its fireworks display on Facebook Live.

The shows, happening Friday and Saturday, are expected to start around 9:30 p.m. when it gets dark.

Authorized DOD ID card holders are welcome to attend the events. Learn more here.

Beach trip

Fireworks displays may be canceled but large crowds are expected on Tybee and Hilton Head islands.

Tybee Mayor Shirley Sessions suggest families who aren’t staying on the island to consider coming to the beach early and leaving early to avoid traffic.

Rangers from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources will be on the beach to help with space distancing over the weekend, Sessions said.

On Coligny Beach, according to the sheriff’s office and beach patrol, there will be extra trash pickups in place.

All beachgoers are asked to take any trash with them and dispose of it properly to help keep marine life safe this holiday weekend.