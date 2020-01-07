Family builds foundation to better future thanks to Hilton Head, Habitat for Humanity

Walls go up on phase 2 of Habitat for Humanity's latest Hilton Head project

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – For some, The American Dream means owning a home. On Hilton Head Island that dream is becoming a reality thanks to a partnership between the town and one local nonprofit agency.

It is the beginning of the second stage of a project to fight the workforce housing problem on the island while giving local families a leg up.

The first wall went up Tuesday on the Ramirez family’s new home.

Carolina Ramirez and her kids were there to see the step by step process to get the frame of the house put up by volunteers.

“When I saw that wall go up I was like wow are we really going to live here now?” said Walter Murilo.

“It’s perfect because in our neighborhood it wasn’t safe. But now its better than ever,” said Brandon Murilo-Ramirez

“It just signified a new beginning for me,” said Tania Ramirez. “I can now see my future more clear because I know she will be able to help me more because she doesn’t have to worry as much.”

This is just the first home of phase two of the Habitat at the Glen project.

A three-year process on 14 acres donated by the town of Hilton Head, in part, to help ease the workforce housing issue on the island.

“For so many people it’s impossible and with the long commute and you know when someone is needy. A single mom with two jobs and three kids. What does she do if she has an hour commute each way?” said Pat Wirth, Executive Director, Habitat for Humanity

The families in the first section are thriving, building their own foundation for the future.

“We have families where mom and dad didn’t have a chance to go high school, their kids are in college,” said Wirth. “We have other families where kids have joined the military. They are doing important things in their lives. that’s all that matters that’s what any of us want for our kids.”

The Ramirez family will have to pay a mortgage and put in some sweat equity on this house and others before getting the keys; hard work well worth it for a chance at a better life.

“Nobody needs the fanciest house in town but everyone need a decent place to live. So that’s what we do” said Wirth.

“It means dreams come true,” said a smiling Carolina Ramirez.

This is just the beginning for this neighborhood. There are already 16 homes built on one side. Sixteen more will be built there over the next three years.